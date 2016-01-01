The Dallas Cowboys World Corporate Headquarters and Training Facility at The Star in Frisco is a destination created to allow fans to connect with the team in ways they have never imagined. The VIP Guided Tours will give Cowboys fans a chance to experience the place where the Dallas Cowboys train and work 355 days of the year. With small group sizes and additional tour stops, the VIP Guided Tours are the ultimate tour experience.

Highlights of the VIP Guided Tour Include:

Ford Center : Ford Center at The Star is a state-of-the-art, 510,000 square-foot indoor athletic facility shared by the Dallas Cowboys, the City of Frisco, and Frisco ISD’s high schools.

: Ford Center at The Star is a state-of-the-art, 510,000 square-foot indoor athletic facility shared by the Dallas Cowboys, the City of Frisco, and Frisco ISD’s high schools. War Room : In 2017, the NFL draft will be conducted in this new state-of-the-art War Room designed with superior technology and fully interactive video wall.

: In 2017, the NFL draft will be conducted in this new state-of-the-art War Room designed with superior technology and fully interactive video wall. Nike Star Walk : Sponsored by Nike, the Nike Star Walk is a collection of the 10 most significant milestones in Dallas Cowboys history, along with a display of the evolution of the team's uniforms dating back to 1960.

: Sponsored by Nike, the Nike Star Walk is a collection of the 10 most significant milestones in Dallas Cowboys history, along with a display of the evolution of the team's uniforms dating back to 1960. Super Bowl Memorabilia & Station : A display of all five Super Bowl Trophies and Rings from the years of 1971, 1977, 1992, 1993 and 1995. The Super Bowl Station is a complete collection of memorabilia from all five Super Bowl championships.

: A display of all five Super Bowl Trophies and Rings from the years of 1971, 1977, 1992, 1993 and 1995. The Super Bowl Station is a complete collection of memorabilia from all five Super Bowl championships. Grand Atrium: In the Grand Atrium, with its beautiful Italian marble floors that are adorned with names and quotes of Dallas Cowboys players and coaches, hangs artist Leo Villareal LED sculpture titled “Volume Frisco" (2016). This dancing LED display includes more than 19,200 white LED lights embedded in 160, 40-foot-long, stainless steel mirrored rods hanging from the ceiling.

To learn more, email TheStarTours@dallascowboys.net or call (972) 497-4720.

